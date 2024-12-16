Democrats, Ignore The Media And Obstruct Every One Of Trump's Dangerous Cabinet Picks

The Wall Street Journal's Peggy Noonan, and former Communications Director for VP Harris, Ashley Etienne, had some really bad advice for Democrats on this Sunday's Meet the Press.

While discussing the pressure being put on Republican senators to rubber stamp all of Trump's dangerous and unqualified cabinet nominees, Nooners started things off by insisting that Democrats had better not allow themselves to look too "obstructionist or partisan," during the hearings, because heaven forbid they might be allowed to act the same way Republicans do day in and day out.

NOONAN: I believe it was Lisa Murkowski who said just the other day, I think, to No Labels, "Look, people are put – being put under real pressure. You better toe the line." It's a very funny thing that they – there was a time when you were afraid, if you were a Republican, of Donald Trump. You are now afraid of Donald Trump's operatives on the ground in various states who, as Lisa Murkowski said, will primary you, will push you around in any number of ways. So they're under real pressure. But in a funny way, the Democrats are going to be under pressure too. It'll be pressure in these sparky hearings that everybody watches, not to seem merely obstructionist or partisan, to be well read, know your brief, know who this person is, and pull them out. Let them reveal themselves.

Which, sadly, wasn't the worst hot take from the panel on how these hearings should go. That was followed by Etienne insisting that Democrats are going to have to pick their battles with who they go after.

WELKER: Ashley, what do you expect to see from Democrats? As Peggy says, they have a pretty fascinating role to play here. ETIENNE: No, I think – I think Peggy's absolutely right. I mean, the challenge for Democrats is going to be pick and choose your battles. You can't go after all of these guys. You know, I – I personally believe the – the one nominee that we're ignoring right now who's the biggest threat is Tulsi Gabbard. So that would be my advice to – to Democrats. Some of these folks you're going to have to let go, but those that I think pose the greatest threat to America, American democracy, our national security, those are going to be the ones they're going to have to lean in on, and Tulsi Gabbard's one of them.

Why the hell not? If they're unqualified, dangerous, crazy and completely unfit for these positions, they have every right to make sure the public is informed about why they shouldn't be allowed in these positions and to vote against them. Sorry Ashley, not just no, but hell no. There is no reason whatsoever for any Democrat to capitulate to Trump ahead of time. None.