MAGA, We Warned You! They're Going To Gut Social Security

They voted for this clusterfuck.
By Conover KennardDecember 6, 2024

President Joe Biden was booed by Republicans (see video above) after he rightfully called out the attack on Social Security within the GOP. One of the outraged Republicans was Utah Sen. Mike Lee, who, unsurprisingly, has just launched a post on the Bad App labeling Social Security "a classic bait and switch" and "an outdated, mismanaged system." And, of course, the wealthiest man in the world, Leon Musk, retweeted it to his bazillion followers.

The Los Angeles Times reports:

You may have been tempted to believe Donald Trump when he swore, along with some of his Republican colleagues, to protect Social Security. If so, the joke may be on you.

That concern emerged Monday when Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) uncorked a tweet thread on X labeling Social Security "a classic bait and switch" and "an outdated, mismanaged system."

Twenty-three minutes after Lee posted the first of his tweets, it was retweeted by Elon Musk, who has been vested by Trump with a portfolio to root out inefficiencies in the government. Musk led his retweet with the comment "interesting thread"; if that wasn't an explicit endorsement, it matched his way of amplifying others' tweets, tending to give them credibility within the Musk-iverse.

Unsurprisingly, Republicans are coming after our safety nets. They want to gut food stamps, too, to allow food-insecure Americans to starve. After paying for a lifetime for Social Security, they want to cut us off from that. As for Medicare, they want that gutted, too. The president-elect vowed to protect Social Security.

MAGA, you've been played. We'll all suffer under this oligarchy after the Red Hats cheered for billionaires to be in power over their best interests. Enjoy the show, MAGA. You'll suffer, too.

