Nick Fuentes In The 'Finding Out' Stage After Assaulting A Woman

Little incel Nick Fuentes took his 'Your body, my choice' post on the Bad App too far after he opened his door at his Illinois home and immediately maced a woman and knocked her down. Now, he was charged with battery last Wednesday at police headquarters in Berwyn, the Chicago suburb where he lives.

The Smoking Gun reports:

Marla Rose, a 57-year-old Berwyn resident, told cops that after seeing an online Fuentes post “in regards to women’s rights” that declared, “Your body my choice,” she decided to “record a video” of Fuentes’s Berwyn property. While recording, Rose said, a female passerby “encouraged her to speak with Nicholas, so she...rang his front doorbell.” Fuentes opened the door and allegedly “immediately sprayed her in the face with pepper spray and pushed her with both hands on her upper body, causing her to fall backward down the stairs and onto the concrete below.” Fuentes then grabbed Rose’s phone “and momentarily went inside his house before coming back out.” The passerby told police that after Fuentes sprayed Rose in the face “with what she believed was pepper spray,” Rose was pushed to the ground, and Fuentes “grabbed her phone and threw it against the concrete floor.”

In the video recorded by Rose, you can see Fuentes pointing an object at her, and she says, “Oh my God, what are you doing?” The Hitler-loving trash monster then says, “Get the fuck out of here,” after Rose’s phone falls to the ground.

🚨#BREAKING: Nick Fuentes has been arrested and charged with battery after spraying a woman in the face with pepper spray pic.twitter.com/XRj1uyt78J — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) December 6, 2024

Fuentes told police that he had “posted a political joke online and for the past three days has been getting online death threats and people showing up at his house unannounced,” which left him “in fear for his life.” According to the outlet, Fuentes then “became uncooperative” with the officer and refused “to speak about or answer any questions in regards to the incident with Marla.”

Oh myyy. Nick Fuentes was just arrested for battery. He apparently maced a woman who had knocked on his door. — George Takei (@georgetakei.bsky.social) 2024-12-06T20:23:44.492Z

Fuentes inadvertently proved that the dox circulating online of his home address is true. Rose's husband, John Beske, wrote on Facebook that, Fuentes's assault on his wife "left her with six broken ribs and a badly bruised right arm." However, "he failed to damage her resolve to stand up against misogyny and racism."

