Smart People Take Trump's Ideas To Deregulate Banking Seriously

Watch and listen, kids, as the bullshit flows like honey. Washington Post columnist Catherine Rampell is sounding the alarm over a Wall Street Journal piece a few days ago, and Republican operatives are saying, "No big deal!"

Here was the headline: "Trump Advisers Seek to Shrink or Eliminate Bank Regulators -- Advisers asked potential nominees whether Trump could abolish the FDIC."

Well, people in the financial field certainly took it seriously. Janet Yellen, for one.

Barron's reported, "Trump Advisers Seek Bank Regulator Cutbacks, Echoing Project 2025".

Sheila Bair, former chair of the FDIC, says the Treasury Department would not be a good fit for her former agency:

As a former Treasury official, big supporter of the Department, but it would not be a good home for deposit insurance. Deposit insurance is funded by bank premiums, not taxpayers. Treasury has no expertise in handling bank failures. Changing the guarantor would create confusion… — Sheila Bair (@SheilaBair2013) December 13, 2024

Watch as Pete Seat, former Bush 2 spox who has his fingers in many consulting pies, and Republican strategist Erin Perrine furiously pooh-pooh the possibility as Rampell points out it's in Project 2025. And that he just hired most of the people who worked on it!

Watch as they dismiss the idea that Trump plans to implement any of Project 2025 -- BECAUSE HE SAID HE WOULDN'T. Ha, ha! Boy, are they convincing or what?

Watch the look on Rampell's face. Republicans are such evil clowns.

I suspect these plans have a lot to do with crypto, the money-laundering tool for tax cheats which Trump intends to elevate at the expense of the economy. But it will pad El Cheato's pockets, those of his new bestie Elmo, and those of his family. Stay tuned.