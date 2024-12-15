Smart People Take Trump's Ideas To Deregulate Banking Seriously

And Republican operatives insist he wouldn't dream of fucking it up!
By Susie MadrakDecember 15, 2024

Watch and listen, kids, as the bullshit flows like honey. Washington Post columnist Catherine Rampell is sounding the alarm over a Wall Street Journal piece a few days ago, and Republican operatives are saying, "No big deal!"

Here was the headline: "Trump Advisers Seek to Shrink or Eliminate Bank Regulators -- Advisers asked potential nominees whether Trump could abolish the FDIC."

Well, people in the financial field certainly took it seriously. Janet Yellen, for one.

Barron's reported, "Trump Advisers Seek Bank Regulator Cutbacks, Echoing Project 2025".

Sheila Bair, former chair of the FDIC, says the Treasury Department would not be a good fit for her former agency:

Watch as Pete Seat, former Bush 2 spox who has his fingers in many consulting pies, and Republican strategist Erin Perrine furiously pooh-pooh the possibility as Rampell points out it's in Project 2025. And that he just hired most of the people who worked on it!

Watch as they dismiss the idea that Trump plans to implement any of Project 2025 -- BECAUSE HE SAID HE WOULDN'T. Ha, ha! Boy, are they convincing or what?

Watch the look on Rampell's face. Republicans are such evil clowns.

I suspect these plans have a lot to do with crypto, the money-laundering tool for tax cheats which Trump intends to elevate at the expense of the economy. But it will pad El Cheato's pockets, those of his new bestie Elmo, and those of his family. Stay tuned.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon