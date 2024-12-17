Walter Isaacson Blasts CEOs 'Kowtowing' To Trump

Biographer and journalist Walter Isaacson told CNBC’s Squawk Box earlier today that CEOs contributing to Trump's inaugural events is kowtowing and offering up payoffs to treasonous Trump.
During a lengthy interview, CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin asked him about this new development.
SORKIN: A different question for you, Walter, which is we've now seen a whole number of CEOs go down to Mar-a-Lago to have dinner with the president. We have a number of big companies that are now contributing to his inaugural events. Historically have never contributed before.
So Facebook had never contributed before, for example, or Meta, I should say, and others. What do you make of that?
ISAACSON: I think the word kowtowing comes from everybody going to the emperor in China and kowtowing.
And indeed, I think that's what you're seeing.
I think in a broader sense, one of the things that could be a problem for the administration and has been around the world when you have very strong leadership, is this whiff, not of, corruption may be too much to say, but the whiff of kowtowing and payoffs.
And then he might get his hotel back in Washington and everybody will have to stay there. Or that people join Mar-a-Lago.
I think that could turn people off a lot.
But I think you're seeing that these companies, Tim Cook is down there showing them the new phone, that's understandable.
But it's clearly a lot of kowtowing going on.
CEOs understand the way to get to Trump is by glorifying his narcissistic personality. It's uncouth and unseemly, but this is their solution.
Not understandable is ABC News settling with Trump's lawsuit, justifying his unconscionable thirst to strangle all dissent against himself.
We have witnessed with the run-up to the election that billionaires like Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk are controlling as much as power as they ever have in a much more public way.
The U.S. Constitution was not written so men with vast resources of money control the media to the point of destroying the free press just to glorify a babbling narcissistic buffoon.