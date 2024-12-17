Walter Isaacson Blasts CEOs 'Kowtowing' To Trump

Biographer and journalist Walter Isaacson told CNBC’s Squawk Box earlier today that CEOs contributing to Trump's inaugural events is kowtowing and offering up payoffs to treasonous Trump.

During a lengthy interview, CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin asked him about this new development.

SORKIN: A different question for you, Walter, which is we've now seen a whole number of CEOs go down to Mar-a-Lago to have dinner with the president. We have a number of big companies that are now contributing to his inaugural events. Historically have never contributed before.

So Facebook had never contributed before, for example, or Meta, I should say, and others. What do you make of that?

ISAACSON: I think the word kowtowing comes from everybody going to the emperor in China and kowtowing.

And indeed, I think that's what you're seeing.

I think in a broader sense, one of the things that could be a problem for the administration and has been around the world when you have very strong leadership, is this whiff, not of, corruption may be too much to say, but the whiff of kowtowing and payoffs.

And then he might get his hotel back in Washington and everybody will have to stay there. Or that people join Mar-a-Lago.

I think that could turn people off a lot.

But I think you're seeing that these companies, Tim Cook is down there showing them the new phone, that's understandable.

But it's clearly a lot of kowtowing going on.