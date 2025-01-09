Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Facebook Frenemies
By TengrainJanuary 9, 2025

Above, Rhett & Link perform, The Facebook Song. It might seem like we are focusing too much on the treachery of Facebook, when the problem really is billionaires buying-in on ascendent fascism.

Futurism: Zuckerberg Announces New Measures to Increase Hate Speech on Facebook.

Wonkette: This Is The Free Speech Mark Zuckerberg Traded His Dick To Donald Trump For.

Curmedgucation: The End of the Public Cyber-Square.

Ant Farmer's Almanac: "Wait, What? Facebook Had Fact-Checking?!?" Most Common Reaction to Zuckerberg's Announcement that Meta Will No Longer Verifying Truthfulness of Posts.

Bonus Track: The Hard Times: Mark Zuckerberg, Recipient of World’s First Rat Penis Transplant, Announces Meta Will Stop Fact Checking.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

Discussion

