Billionaires Intimidate The Press For Trump

Donald Trump continues his assault on the Free Press by claiming he may sue the Associated Press for using anonymous sources.

You read that right.

Anonymous sources have been the lifeblood of real journalism and whistleblowing.

A corrupt dictator will always attack the free press to control the flow of information and keep his propaganda being repeated without interruption.

Hence, Trump's assault on the First Amendment.

Billionaires like Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, andthe like have been settlingTrump's frivolous lawsuits to boost his ego and to continue to get good access as well as favorable federal policies.

The AP stood up to one of his more ridiculous whims of renaming the Gulf of Mexico, so banning them from the press pool was not enough. He is continuing his vendetta against the free press with vengeful rage to curtail the free flow of information on his many immoral and criminal activities.

Without checks and balances via the First Amendment, powerful politicians would have no guard rails against their fascist and narcissistic tendencies.

Trump is not attacking the free press as a service to the country. He's trying to dismantle it to benefit his corrupt impulses.

This is another example of the hypocrisy from the MAGA cult and Republicans. They scream about freedom of the press and the First Amendment when they want to spread misinformation, racism, anti-Semitism, homophobia and wild conspiracy theories that get people killed.

Then, they attack the free press to protect themselves from the magnifying glass of truth.

Jeff Bezos has just mandated the opinion section away from the Washington Post in service of the free markets and "personal liberties."

“I’m writing to let you know about a change coming to our opinion pages. We are going to be writing every day in support and defense of two pillars: personal liberties and free markets,” Bezos said. “We’ll cover other topics too of course, but viewpoints opposing those pillars will be left to be published by others. There was a time when a newspaper, especially one that was a local monopoly, might have seen it as a service to bring to the reader’s doorstep every morning a broad-based opinion section that sought to cover all views. Today, the internet does that job.”

I'm sure he talked that over with Heir Trump.

This is what happens when US oligarchs take control.