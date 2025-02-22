Fox Host Mocks Notion That DOGE Is Taking Away Child Poverty Programs

Fox "news" liar Charles Payne went on an indignant, unhinged rant claiming that Musk and DOGE aren't actually doing any harm to child poverty programs because all the money was supposedly already being "stolen."

The liars on the right have been telling these lies about USAID ever since Musk picked them as one of his early targets. Now they're adding domestic cuts to the mix as Payne did here.

Here's Payne, along with co-hosts Dana Perino and Bill Hemmer on this Friday's America Reports, mocking the notion that anything Musk is doing will harm children, even though we all know it's already caused countless deaths as aid was frozen, food was left rotting and critical medical supplies stopped making their way to areas in need.

HEMMER: There's some talk and analysis this week that the DOGE cuts could cause a recession. Do you buy into that? PAYNE: I don't, I don't buy into that because again, we're not talking about money that was making its way to a certain target. We're talking about money that's been enriching a handful of people, you know, and those mansions that people are putting up for sale in DC and other parts of the country. So it's, it's not like we're taking away money. The intended target never got the cash, right? Taxpayers forked over a billion dollars, the intended target got 50 million. Someone got all the cash in the middle! Someone got all of the money in the middle! Take it from them! It's not gonna hurt them! It's not gonna hurt the economy. It's gonna hurt this establishment, the elite establishment that has been ripping off America, pulling out our heartstrings and stealing money from us, even the way to defend it. "Oh, they're going after the children!" What they do, wonderful, they name these programs the child programs. The child poverty program. How dare you go after that? How dare we go after it!!?? How dare you hijack billions of dollars from it every single year in the name of these poor kids, or whatever it might be!!?? And it's domestic and international. They've gotten away with it for a long time. PERINO: Don't forget the climate. PAYNE: Oh, and you can't forget the climate. Who can forget the climate? It rained yesterday. That was the climate right there.

We'll see how long they can keep giving cover to Musk and Trump for the damage they're doing to our economy, and the lies that this won't harm children once it's American children instead of some foreigners that most of MAGA doesn't care about.