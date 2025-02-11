Judge: FBI Must Disclose Records From Trump Classified Docs Case

The FBI’s previous reasons for refusing to gather and disclose records related to the probe no longer apply, Howell wrote, ruling in a FOIA case brought by journalist Jason Leopold.
By Susie MadrakFebruary 11, 2025

The dismissal of criminal charges against the Yam Man for concealing classified records at Mar-a-Lago eliminated a significant barrier to making records about the probe public, a federal judge ruled Monday. Via Politico:

U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell said Trump’s election as president — which forced the end of the criminal case — combined with the Supreme Court’s ruling on presidential immunity mean Trump is effectively insulated from any criminal responsibility for his conduct. That means the FBI’s previous reasons for refusing to gather and disclose records related to the probe no longer apply, Howell wrote in a ruling in a Freedom of Information Act case brought by journalist Jason Leopold.

She noted that while the dismissal of charges against Trump may have reduced his criminal exposure, it “ironically” made him more susceptible to public scrutiny for his conduct. “With the far dampened possibility of any criminal investigation to gather evidence about a president’s conduct and of any public enforcement proceeding against a president, the [Supreme Court’s] decision … has left a FOIA request as a critical tool for the American public to keep apprised of a president’s conduct,” Howell ruled.

https://bsky.app/profile/plaintanjane.bsky.social/post/3lhu7clii5s2v

https://bsky.app/profile/luciecatnip.bsky.social/post/3lhu27ltj422c

Federal judge Beryll Howell has ordered the release of documents relating to convicted criminal trump's mishandling of documents.

Investigative journo Jason Leopold has filed under freedom of info & investigating whether he 'flushed' records down the toilet, also documents stored at maga lardo.

skippyoz (@skippyoz.bsky.social) 2025-02-11T00:23:53.238Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon