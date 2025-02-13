Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, New Order performs, Blue Monday. Our bloggers today do tell us how they feel.

Scottie's Playtime is organizing us! Stay to the end of the post.

Good Politics — Bad Politics gives us some optimism.

The Psy of Life details The Orange ?'s narcissistic collapse.

Harry's Blog is erasing himself from the narrative.

Bonus Track: Because we're all about the music, Political Irony goes to the Masonic Auditorium in SF for an evening to honor Joan Baez.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

