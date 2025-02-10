Trump Has No Answer When Confronted With His Skyrocketing Prices

Donald Trump blew off Bret (of Fox News, of course) Baier's question about his promise to cut prices when he was sworn in, by refusing to address the question instead spewing nonsense about the national debt.

BAIER: You said the tariff is a beautiful word. There are some signs in the markets, consumer confidence, that they're a little jittery.

So, if all goes to plan, when do you think families will be able to feel prices going down, groceries, energy, or are you kind of saying to them, hang on, inflation may get worse until it gets better?

TRUMP: No, I think we're gonna become a rich, look, we're not that rich right now.

We owe $36 trillion.

That's because we let all these nations take advantage of us.

Same thing, like $200 billion with Canada.

We owe $300, we have a deficit with Mexico of $350 billion.

I'm not gonna do that.

I'm not gonna let that happen.