Co-POTUS Revokes Secret Service Protection For Hunter And Ashley Biden

Donald wrote on Truth Social on Monday evening that he was ending Secret Service protection for former President Joe Biden's adult children and frequent targets of MAGA, Hunter, and daughter Ashley.

To make matters worse, Hunter Biden will lose his protection “effective immediately,” and Donald mentioned his location. “He is currently vacationing in, of all places, South Africa, where the Human Rights of people has been strenuously questioned.” Elon Musk is from South Africa, though.

The New York Times reports:

The post merged two of Mr. Trump’s recent fixations: He has talked constantly about his predecessor and the Biden family since returning to office. And he has talked a lot lately about what he sees as the plight of white farmers in post-apartheid South Africa.

Mr. Trump’s post on Monday blending both subjects came after The New York Post (a publication he reads closely) published an opinion article on Sunday about Mr. Biden’s South African vacation and his security detail. On Monday afternoon, a reporter asked Mr. Trump about the topic as he was touring the Kennedy Center. “I just heard about it for the first time,” Mr. Trump said. He added that it was “really interesting” and that he planned to “take a look at it.” A few hours later, he made his post. He has been on a revenge tour since he returned to the Oval Office, and he has several times exerted his power to revoke Secret Service protection from perceived enemies. His animus toward the Biden family is in part what motivated the former president to pardon his son.

What a petty, despicable man to put a target on their backs. Biden didn't yank Secret Service protection from Ivanka, Don Jr., or Eric Trump. Biden was effectively running the country instead of taking revenge.