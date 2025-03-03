Conan Shames Trump On Anora Wins: Good To See Somebody Stand Up To Russians

Toward the end of the Academy Awards, host Conan O'Brien shamed both Trump and JD Vance over their horrific treatment of Ukraine president Zelensky with just a few words.

CONAN: You know, Anora's having a good night. Yeah, that's great. Yeah, that's great news. Two wins already. I guess Americans are excited to see somebody finally stand up to a powerful Russian. Thank you. Thank you.

That's how it's done folks. Short and sweet.

O'Brien said those words even before Anora captured the best actress, best director, and best movie Oscars.