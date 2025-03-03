Conan Shames Trump On Anora Wins: Good To See Somebody Stand Up To Russians

How embarrassing for the U.S. that a fictional character has more guts than the Trump/Musk co-presidency.
By John AmatoMarch 3, 2025

Toward the end of the Academy Awards, host Conan O'Brien shamed both Trump and JD Vance over their horrific treatment of Ukraine president Zelensky with just a few words.

CONAN: You know, Anora's having a good night.

Yeah, that's great.

Yeah, that's great news.

Two wins already.

I guess Americans are excited to see somebody finally stand up to a powerful Russian.

Thank you.

Thank you.

That's how it's done folks. Short and sweet.

O'Brien said those words even before Anora captured the best actress, best director, and best movie Oscars.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon