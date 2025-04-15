An American Hero Returns Home From Ukraine

Corey Nawrocki "spent 20 years with the U.S. Marine Corps, serving multiple tours of duty, finally retiring in 2021. He was a gunnery sergeant at the Marine Barracks Washington and served with the 1st Battalion, 4th Marines B-Co. and the 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Blackfoot Co." Seeing what was going on in Ukraine though, and with eight tours of duty already behind him, he knew he couldn't just stand around and be a bystander. So he went to Ukraine and volunteered.

Take a moment to watch this video.

Source: North Penn Now

Killed in October while fighting as a volunteer on the side of Ukrainian forces, 1st Sgt. Corey Nawrocki was escorted with reverence from Philadelphia International Airport by Pennsylvania State Police, then handed over to a procession of fire engines, EMS crews, veterans’ groups, and first responders of numerous area public safety agencies. As the headlights of the solemn motorcade illuminated the darkness of Cannon Avenue and made its way toward Huff & Lakjer, more than 200 neighbors, friends, strangers and family members stood waiting — hearts heavy, eyes full, hands gripping Old Glory — ready to receive their hero one final time.

Nawrocki was part of a reconnaissance and sabotage group of international fighters, one of the more dangerous jobs in the war. Because of the grave risks, it's the type of thing you aren't ordered to do, you volunteer. The four men were spotted and executed by Russian forces. Two Americans, a Pole, and a Canadian died.

Nawrocki, 41, was killed in action October 27, 2024 in the Bryansk region of Russia during a reported reconnaissance and sabotage incursion as a volunteer fighter with the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to multiple online reports and Northern Provisions on Instagram. He was found with an alleged American volunteer fighter who had a U.S. Army 2nd Ranger Battalion, 75th Regiment tattoo on his arm, per reports. According to The Moscow Times, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) claimed responsibility for killing four “saboteurs” of a Diversion Reconnaissance Group who attempted to cross into Bryansk with the A3449 military unit of Ukraine.

Russians being Russians, they used his body for propaganda purposes and refused to return it. His mother had other ideas.

In the wake of his death, Nawrocki’s body was exploited online by Russian forces and, according to The News & Observer, waged a digital campaign of cruelty against his mother. However, Sandy did not give up and worked with the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine and the R.T. Weatherman Foundation to return her son home. And now, at long last, Corey is home – not just to the streets that shaped him or the town that will forever carry his name in its heart, but to a deeper peace beyond this world. Semper Fidelis, Corey.