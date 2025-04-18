FSU Shooter Was A Trump Supporting White Nationalist

Shocking no one.
FSU Shooter Was A Trump Supporting White Nationalist
Credit: wsbtv.com
By Red PainterApril 18, 2025

In the least shocking news of the day, we have learned that the Florida State University mass shooter was a Trump-supporting, white, male, white supremacist raised by a law enforcement parent with access to tons of guns.

I mean, perfect venn diagram of a domestic terrorist, right?

CNN is reporting that the shooter, Phoenix Ikner, is a 20 year old FSU student who is the son of a local sheriff's deputy. He killed two people and injured five, but the injured are all stable and should make a full recovery.

He used his mom's service weapon to commit the mass shooting. Ikner's mother, Jessica Ikner , has been part of the sheriff’s department for more than 18 years, so he had ample access to unsecured weapons.

Phoenix Ikner is a registered Republican and was photographed in a Trump MAGA red hat. He was quoted in the FSU student newspaper mocking anti-Trump protestors.

There were warning signs. Ikner had been kicked out of a FSU political club due to his alarming white nationalist views and overall unsettling behavior.

A member told CNN: “he had continually made enough people uncomfortable where certain people had stopped coming. That’s kind of when we reached the breaking point with Phoenix, and we asked him to leave." His comments went “beyond conservatism. It’s been a couple of years now. I can’t give exact quotes...He talked about the ravages of multiculturalism and communism and how it’s ruining America.”

Ikner was taken into custody “with serious but non-life-threatening injuries."

