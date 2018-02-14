'I've Seen Him Wear A Trump Hat': Shooter Described As Extremist, Outcast, Hater

In the Internet Archive there are two Instagram accounts which purport to belong to Nicolas Cruz. In the first, there are photographs of his guns and knives. The second, under the name Nikolas Cruz Makarov, has more photographs of his guns, including one where he has a building in the crosshairs. But what makes that account notable is his MAGA hat, proudly displayed in his account profile.

The Daily Beast interviewed some students about him. This one was notable:

"He always had his hair short. He always wore like really patriotic shirts that seemed really extreme, like hating on the Islamic religion. For example, he would say things such as like, he would degrade islamic people as terrorists and bombers. I've seen him wear a Trump hat. I don't know if he ever said anything about women. He didn't have any friends," he said.

So this is somehow making America great again?

We've been predicting that Trump and his supporters' hateful rhetoric would reach into the mind of an angry, hostile, unstable person and spur them to act on their hatred.

Now it has happened and 17 people are dead, mostly children.

It is time to act. Now.