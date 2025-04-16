Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Friendly Fascism
By TengrainApril 16, 2025

Above, Consolidated performs, Friendly Fascism. Need I say more? Because we believe in giving people tools to fight back, Choose Democracy gives us ways to fight back.

No More Mister Nice Blog: Fascism Goes Mask Off.

Thinking About... is thinking about State Terror.

Adventus, "but that was in another country..."

Tell Me A Story wonders if the blueprints for the current fascist movement might be from the movies.

Bonus Track: The Vault of the Atomic Space Age remembers when air travel was actually fun.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

Discussion

