Peter Navarro: Trump Tariffs Will Create Jobs For Robots

The fraud of a trade expert and jailbird Peter Navarro told Laura Ingraham that because of Trump's tariffs, many jobs will come back to the US for robots.

I doubt that's what the American people want to hear.

Navarro, a.k.a. Ron Vara, went on Fox News to try to calm their viewers down since like the entire country, they've lost so much of their savings and 401(k) accounts because of Trump's moronic tariffs.

Navarro attacked CNBC and other analysts who were explaining that US will never be able to replace the labor markets of China and other countries because they benefited the country, but Navarro had a workaround.

INGRAHAM: But are we going to make iPhones in the United States? NAVARRO: Some of them we're going to do. INGRAHAM: Are we going to make them? NAVARRO: We're going to be able to do it through more automation. And there's going to be plenty of jobs for robots, plenty of jobs for humans. I'm telling you, Laura, this is going to be a golden age.

If robots get the manufacturing jobs what's left for humans?

This man is a fucking idiot. But he does know the only way we can replace the cheap labor is by using automation.

The only way the Trump administration could replace human labor is with automation" -- " robots."

That is a pipe dream since it would take decades to ramp up any type of automation and robotic technology to meet the demands to fill current needs, much less future.

By then either Trump will be out of office, impeached, or imprisoned and if he continues the country will be in a deep recession.

Not one voter signed up for this economic catastrophe and the stock market collapse Trump has happily brought in with his election.

Navarro then attacked BMW, a German company for making their car parts in Germany.

I kid you not.