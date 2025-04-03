Russian Realtor Gives Helpful Advice For Young Women To Own An Apartment

It would seem that Orlova's comments have since landed her in hot water with the authorities. She claimed it was just her attempt at "black humor" and should not have been published. And it does sound rather simple: Find a husband off to join Putin's "Special Military Operation" in Ukraine, wait for him to die, and then collect the 8 million ruble death benefit. (8 million rubles is about $95,000.) Easy peasy. "This is a business plan," she says, matter-of-factly.

Tomsk realtor Marina Orlova apologized to Russian military personnel after a video went viral online in which she called the purchase of real estate using compensation for the death of a participant in the invasion of Ukraine a “business plan,” according to Kholod, citing Orlova’s comment to the Pod’em publication. During a podcast she “recorded with a friend,” Orlova answered a question about what a woman over 30 should do if she wants to buy real estate. “It’s all easy and simple. You find a man who serves in the SVO, he dies, and you get eight million,” Orlova said. Orlova claimed in the video that “many people do this”: “A lot of women come to us with these eight million, buy some cheap apartment.” Orlova called her statement "black humor" that should not have been published. The realtor added that after the video was published, she received threats, so she decided to close her social networks. Nevertheless, State Duma deputy Vitaly Milonov, in a conversation with Russia Today, called on the security forces to check Orlova. The Z-activist movement "Call of the People" also demanded that the head of the Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin conduct an investigation into Orlova's statements.

She has since been forced to apologize for her comments, comments which don't sound like she was kidding at all to my ears.

"I apologize for myself personally and I apologize even for Daria. First of all, to our SVO participants, to the wives whose men went to SVO, to the widows and mothers. I am very sincerely ashamed," Orlova said.

Where do you find money to buy an apartment if you are a Russian woman?



According to Marina Orlova, a realtor from Tomsk: “Everything is easy and simple now. You find a man who serves in the SMO. He dies and you get 8,000,000. This is a business plan.” pic.twitter.com/RtlxLtXl6V — Natalka (@NatalkaKyiv) April 1, 2025

UPDATE: The realtor has now been sentenced to 80 hours of community service. The podcast was taken down by the Russian regime after her abject apology.

The Oktyabrsky District Court of Tomsk sentenced realtor Marina Orlova to 80 hours of community service for an interview in which she called marrying a participant in the war against Ukraine a “business plan” in the hopes of his death and receiving monetary compensation that could be used to buy her own home. Blogger Daria Cherdantseva, who recorded and published an interview with Orlova, was sentenced to 85 hours of community service. Both were found guilty in an administrative case of inciting hatred or enmity.

Nonetheless, the problem which Russian officials say does not exist is real, and these so-called 'Black Widows' or 'Grave Diggers' are a problem, especially in the Donetsk and Luhansk 'People's Republics' (phony Russian occupied areas of Ukraine).