Schumer's Donkey

A cartoon for real resisters.
By RattApril 6, 2025

Hey, I'm back from yesterday's #HandsOff protests and whatever you may think of the Democratic Party as a whole, the people are rising up and they're pissed off. There are signs that the flags they're waving are anything but white.

Still, we have Schumer out there thinking he's going to do a deal with these insane Republicans, and the only thing that is going to stop that is...us.

Happy Sunday. Were you at the protests yesterday? Tell us about it in the comments. I'll post some pictures of the Ventura protest later today.

- Karoli

Discussion

