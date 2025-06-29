'Clumsy': Fox News Host Calls Out Trump To His Face For Botched Deportations

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo called out President Donald Trump for "clumsy" deportations that targeted farmers and service workers instead of criminals.

During a Sunday interview, Bartiromo noted that Trump was "backing away" from his harsh deportation policies.

"I don't back away. What I do have, I cherish our farmers," Trump insisted. "And when we go into a farm and we take away people that have been working there for 15 and 20 years, who were good, who possibly came in incorrectly. And what we're going to do is we're going to do something for farmers where we can let the farmer sort of be in charge. The farmer knows he's not going to hire a murderer."

"Right, you said it from the beginning," Bartiromo responded, "you wanted to first focus on the criminals, but I'm wondering if this change in giving people a pass is a response to the critics who said the execution was a little clumsy. People were afraid to go to work."

"They said, you know, look, if you give a quota to somebody and say, go get me 600 people who are here in the country illegally, we'll come back with 600 people, even if it's not the right 600," she added.

Trump, however, disagreed.

"So the execution was unbelievable because you have no people coming through our border anymore," the president stated. "So it wasn't clumsy. What was clumsy is the fact that they allowed millions and millions of people to pour into our country."