'We Do That': Trump Stuns Fox News Host By Admitting Crimes Against China

President Donald Trump left Fox News host Maria Bartiromo speechless after he seemingly admitted to crimes against China.

"You've announced an agreement with the Chinese Communist Party, which China will export the rare earth minerals," Bartiromo explained during a Sunday interview with Trump.

"But it should have never gotten that way because we should have been doing the, they call it magnets, it's a rare earth, but they call it magnets," Trump opined. "And they're making those magnets for us right now, and it — things are well."

"Well, I noticed that because it seems like you go so far with China, but you don't sort of use the leverage that you can use," Bartiromo said. "Well, we did just arrest three or four Chinese nationals who tried to bring a pathogen into the country that gets people sick and destroys the food supply."

"You don't know where that came from, though," Trump responded.

"Well, there was one that he signed, that he would be, one of them signed a paper saying that he would value Mao Zedong's value system," Bartiromo countered. "And then they hacked and they hack into our telecom system. They've been stealing intellectual property. They — fentanyl, COVID. I mean, you know, all of this stuff. So, how do you negotiate with obviously a bad actor and trust them on economics?"

"You don't think we do that to them?" Trump insisted. "So we do a lot of things."

Bartiromo was briefly stunned.

"That's the way the world works?" she asked.

"That's the way the world works," Trump replied. "It's a nasty world."

"And then you just do a trade deal?" Bartiromo wondered.

"We do. Well, we made a lot of money with this trade deal," Trump remarked.