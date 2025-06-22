CNN Panel Erupts After Scott Jennings Spins Bombing Iran As 'A De-escalation'

A CNN panel discussion devolved after right-wing pundit Scott Jennings described President Donald Trump's bombing of Iran as a "de-escalation."
By David EdwardsJune 22, 2025

A CNN panel discussion devolved after right-wing pundit Scott Jennings described President Donald Trump's bombing of Iran as a "de-escalation."

During the Sunday discussion, analyst Xochitl Hinojosa noted that Trump had been "very clear" about not involving the U.S. in foreign wars until the attack on Iran.

"And so I think the risk that Donald Trump certainly has here and the implications of this is that they do escalate, they do attack," she said.

"This is not an escalation," Jennings insisted. This is a de-escalation."

At that point, the panel erupted.

"Bunker-busting bombs is not an escalation?" anchor Kasie Hunt asked.

"Because she said, she said President Trump promised his peace. I ask you, can we have peace if Iran has a nuclear weapon?" Jennings shot back.

"Well, we had a deal," Hinojosa pointed out, referring to former President Barack Obama's nuclear deal with Iran.

"You're litigating the past!" Jennings exclaimed.

"We had a deal. He's trying to get back into that deal. And he withdrew from that," Hinojosa explained.

