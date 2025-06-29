Eric Trump Says It Would Be 'Easy' For Him To Run For President

Here's a recap of an interview Eric Trump did with the Financial Times, claiming it would be "an easy path" for him to run for president. You can see why they call him the stupid one. Via The Guardian:
The president’s son also addressed criticism that his family has profited from the presidency. When asked whether the White House has become another means by which is family could make money, he was adamant in his denial. “If there’s one family that hasn’t profited off politics, it’s the Trump family,” he said.
“In fact, I would sit there and say that we [would have] had many more zeros behind our name had my father not run in the first place. The opportunity cost, the legal cost, the toll it’s taken on our family has been astronomical.”
He said that the Trump family had spent close to $500m “just defending ourselves from Russia shams, fake hoaxes, dirty dossiers about the unthinkable”.
Excuse me, Eric. What about all the campaign funds your dad used to pay his legal fees -- AKA "other people's money"?
The president’s stake in Trump Media & Technology Group is now worth about $2bn on paper, a valuation rivalled by his family’s crypto holdings.
President Trump received $630m alone last year from a range of products, including cryptocurrency, as well as licensing his name for real estate projects, watches, 00guitars, and Bibles. According to Eric Trump, the Trump Organization is worth between $8bn and $12bn.