Eric Trump Says It Would Be 'Easy' For Him To Run For President

Here's a recap of an interview Eric Trump did with the Financial Times, claiming it would be "an easy path" for him to run for president. You can see why they call him the stupid one. Via The Guardian:

The president’s son also addressed criticism that his family has profited from the presidency. When asked whether the White House has become another means by which is family could make money, he was adamant in his denial. “If there’s one family that hasn’t profited off politics, it’s the Trump family,” he said.

“In fact, I would sit there and say that we [would have] had many more zeros behind our name had my father not run in the first place. The opportunity cost, the legal cost, the toll it’s taken on our family has been astronomical.”

He said that the Trump family had spent close to $500m “just defending ourselves from Russia shams, fake hoaxes, dirty dossiers about the unthinkable”.