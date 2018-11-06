Politics
Eric Trump Says Obama Has 'Personal Problem' With Trump

The guy who only ran for president because Obama told jokes about him at the White House Correspondents' Dinner sends his son to Fox and Friends to complain about making politics "personal."
By Frances Langum
by Frances Langum
Barack Obama is actively campaigning for Democrats in 2018. That's an unusual step for the outgoing president to take, but then, Donald Trump's so-called presidency is an unusual authoritarian threat to democracy.

But at Fox and Friends (where else?) Eric Trump (who else?) pushes the projection envelope waaay out into the galaxy.

BRIAN KILMEADE: ...A former president that is–cannot run again, went out acted like he was on the ballot. It’s Barack Obama. Number one, did he catch…your dad by surprise, that he would do this? And did you find it strange that it seems to be personal with him? He seems to have a personal problem with your father.

ERIC TRUMP: He does have a personal problem. He is taking credit for a lot of my father’s accomplishments. You see the passion. You don’t see the passion at his [Obama's] rallies. You see the passion at my father’s rallies.

No one brought up inauguration crowd sizes at Fox. Or the fact that Trump only ran for president because Obama made jokes about him at the White House Correspondent's Dinner. Or that the Trump White House's two singular activities are grifting from the federal till and undoing everything Obama did just because he did it.

Personal? Please.


