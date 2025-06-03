FEMA Boss Told Staff He Didn't Know We Had A Hurricane Season

Haha! Joke's on us, just another barely qualified Trump appointee!
By Susie MadrakJune 3, 2025

Hard to tell if he's just stupid or willfully ignorant, since after all, he's a Trump appointee. Via the Houston Chronicle:

During a Monday briefing with staff, acting FEMA Administrator David Richardson reportedly said he hadn't been aware the U.S. has a hurricane season, according to four sources familiar with the meeting, as first reported by Reuters. Whether it was meant as a joke, a misunderstanding or a moment of pure discovery, remains unclear. But the remark raised eyebrows inside the disaster agency, where hurricane season tends to be... kind of important.

Richardson, who has led FEMA since May, offered no further clarification on the comment, but did confirm during the meeting that he would not be moving forward with a new disaster response plan. This came despite a May 15 town hall in which he told staff a plan would be ready by May 23.

Instead, Richardson said he was deferring to the FEMA Review Council—a group created by President Donald Trump—to avoid introducing any changes that might "counter" their recommendations. The council includes DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, governors, and other officials, according to the Reuters report.

This is the same jackass who warned staff, "Don't get in my way or I'll run right over you." Until recently, he had another job.

