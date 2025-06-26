Hassett Attacks Jay Powell As 'Elizabeth Warren Clone' For Not Bowing To Trump

Trump's tariff buffoonery caused the Fed to keep interest rates steady.
By John AmatoJune 26, 2025

Trump's director of the National Economic Council, Kevin Hassett did his MAGA duty by attacking Fed Chairman Jay Powell for not lowering interest rates to appease Trump.

Causing chaos to the entire global economy has its issues.

HASSERT: I got to say that if the Fed respects its independence, then it should pay attention to what Republicans are saying about Jay Powell, because Jay Powell is the person who cut rates right ahead of the election to help Kamala Harris.

Jay Powell is the person who voted to increase rates the first time Donald Trump was elected, even before he was inaugurated.

He was a person who warned about the inflation of supply side, but didn't warn about the inflation of runaway spending.

And so it looks like he's been a person, I'm not saying that he is, but policy action suggests that he's a person who's been basically doing whatever it is that Elizabeth Warren wants him to do.

And when I spoke to House members who were about to talk to Jay a couple of nights ago, I've never seen so much partisan vitriol towards a Fed chair in my lifetime.

And it's not because President Trump is saying things, it's because the evidence of his actions is not defensible, unless you say that he's being partisan.

And so he's in real trouble.

We'd love Jay Powell to follow Elizabeth Warren's informed policy proposals.

Wall Street, investors, and the Federal Reserve cannot function with a US president raising and lowering tariffs against foreign countries by his whims.

Markets look for more certainty as opposed to chaotic economic policies.

Trump's tariffs are already causing multiples of problems without being fully implemented into the US economy

Things will only get much worse from here. Who will Kevin Hassett blame when that happens?

Hunter Biden, maybe?

Powell: "People look at the incidents of tariffs during the president's first term, but those were like 1/6 the size of what people are estimating now. And they do find some effects on inflation ... there really isn't a modern precedent."

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-06-25T15:05:32.910Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon