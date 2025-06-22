'How Many?' Maria Bartiromo Stumps Trump Border Czar On 'Iranian Sleeper Cells'

Border czar Tom Homan indicated that he didn't know how many "Iranian sleeper cells" were set to attack the U.S. after President Donald Trump ordered a strike on Iran's nuclear facilities.

"With the FBI picking up surveillance of Iranian operatives in sleeper cells here in America," Fox News host Maria Bartiromo told Homan on Sunday, "even before this attack, more than 400 terrorism encounters occurred in the past four years of the Biden administration's wide open border policy, including hundreds of foreigners on the U.S. terrorist watch list encountered."

"Can you assess that issue, particularly, how many Iranians are in the country that are in sleeper cells trying to do bad to America right now?" she asked.

"I said the last four years my biggest concern was this open border was the biggest national security vulnerability this country's ever seen," Homan acknowledged. "So I pulled numbers this morning just from a CBP under Joe Biden, there was 1,272 nationals from Iran. And you compare that in the Trump administration, zero, right? Zero releases."

Homan blamed former President Joe Biden for any Iranian sleeper cells in the country.

"Over two million people crossed that border. We don't know who they are, where they came from, because they got away because border patrol was so overwhelmed with the humanitarian crisis that Biden created," he claimed. "That is my biggest concern, and that's what created the biggest national security vulnerability this country's ever seen."