MAGA Cult: House Chaplain Not Christian Enough

QAnon Klan Mom Marjorie Taylor Greene wants Speaker Johnson to replace House Chaplain Rear Admiral Margaret Grun Kibben with a better Christian.

MAGAts are now judging how Christian people are. What is a Christian litmus test?

In 2020 Nancy Pelosi selected Margaret Grun Kibben as the House chaplain after a bipartisan committee recommendation and Kibben was then elected by the House and began her role in 2021.

The MAGA cult is so paranoid they see dead people in every position in the federal government and in Congress that are stalking their dreams.

GREENE: I'll give you another example, Steve. In the House, we have a chaplain that was appointed by Nancy Pelosi. Why do we have a chaplain that's appointed by Nancy Pelosi? We can, that's something that Mike Johnson can change like that, just like that. He can remove this chaplain that Nancy Pelosi appointed that many Republicans do not want as our chaplain. He can remove her, and we can replace her with a good Christian chaplain. But that hasn't been done, that hasn't been done either. And I can't comprehend why they don't do these things.

I'll bet you Greene has never had a conversation with the House chaplain, but hates her for no reason other than she came in under a Democratic administration.

The MAGA cult has so unraveled from Trump's chaotic and immoral reign so far, they are attacking every qualified person holding any position and demanding they be replaced by a Stepford Replicant.

It's fucking creepy and despicable.