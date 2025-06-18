MAGA Is Having A Really, Really Bad Week

So MAGA's Dear Leader got his birthday boy parade, which shambled past nearly empty bleachers and through which he kept falling asleep, jolted awake only intermittently as the antique WWII tanks they rolled onto the streets shrieked like banshees, having not been oiled since the Eisenhower administration.

And while he slept...?

Oh my.

Millions and millions of us were in the streets, telling MAGA to go fuck themselves sideways.

In Minnesota, MAGA found some horrific violence they could lamprey themselves onto for a minute. And by "they", I include Senator Mike Lee, who any self-respecting deity would have smote years ago --

A US Senator just said that a registered Republican, who voted for Trump, and preached as a Christian Nationalist is a Marxist. Mike Lee is a POS. pic.twitter.com/eW54PCsQZV — Craig Bowden (@BowdenOnBass) June 15, 2025

-- and America's own Killer Ketamine Kowboy (as of late May 2025, Boston University’s “Impact Counter” model attributes approximately 300,000 excess deaths worldwide—many of them children—directly to the Trump‑Musk DOGE-led freeze and dismantling of USAID. Next year, if cuts persist, Models estimate between 483,000 to 1.14 million excess deaths across HIV, TB, malaria, nutrition, and water/sanitation programs. Which would make Trump/Musk by far the greatest mass murders in American history.)

But that desperate, leechlike attempt to feed on tragedy smothered in lies sustained them for but a moment. The facts about the shooter came to light fairly quickly, and all that yummy yummy bile turned to ash in their mouths.

Of course millions of these mopes will simply reboot under a backup operating system and start barking madness about bullshit conspiracies and Fake News and the Deep State. They do it every time a load-bearing lie fails, and they'll keep doing it until the day they die.

Because, as we all know, they're just reprogrammable meatbags. From WIRED:

Psyop’: How Far-Right Conspiracy Theories About the Minnesota Shooting Evolved to Protect MAGA Influencers like Alex Jones and Elon Musk have spent the weekend blaming the murder of Democratic lawmaker Melissa Hortman on leftists and the deep state. ...On Sunday, David Carlson, who has known the alleged shooter since fourth grade and described the 57-year-old as his best friend, dismissed the claims that the alleged shooter was a Democrat, telling reporters Sunday he “would be offended if people called him a Democrat.” “He’s a Trump supporter, he voted for Trump, he liked Trump,” Carlson said, adding: “He listened to InfoWars.” InfoWars is the far-right conspiracy theory channel operated by Alex Jones, the school shooting conspiracist and Pizzagate conspiracy promoter who filed for bankruptcy in 2022. This did not stop Jones from weighing in: “Evidence mounts that the reported Minnesota assassin Vance Luther Boelter is a patsy who is being framed to cover up a larger false flag deep state operation,” Jones wrote on X. Despite the clear evidence that the alleged shooter was a Trump supporter, those trying to lay the blame on leftists and Democrats fell back on one of the oldest tricks in the conspiracy theorist handbook: Blame the deep state. “The conspiracism about the Minnesota shooting, particularly the allegations that it's a psy-op or false flag, have become the norm with violent incidents of a political nature,” Mike Rothschild, an author who writes about conspiracy theories and extremists, tells WIRED.

However, other mopes like Scott Walker, are trying to pull what we here call a "Dowd-and-Dash" -- delete the incriminating Tweets and change the subject.

Hey there Scott Walker. I noticed you deleted this after learning that in fact the shooter was from the right. I don’t think it matters either way, violence is violence, so I’m waiting for you to tweet the same thing with corrected facts? Cuz you’re uh, to use your words, “being silent.” — Adam Kinzinger (@adamkinzinger.substack.com) June 16, 2025 at 9:30 AM

Well at least they still have the sadism of mass deportations to keep them warm at night, right? Because Trump and Stephen "PeeWee German" Miller could not have been clearer:

Read.

My.

Lips.

Mass.

Deportations.

But, see, here's the thing. At some point word got out that Big Ag, fancy hotels and 500,000 Chinese students would be exempted from the Stephen Miller's gestapo deportation regime. And if there is one thing absolutely guaranteed to trigger MAGA mopes into a flailing frenzy, it is making them look like the chumps they are, in public, in front of the Liberals.





And so... (a small sample from among thousands):

This alleged plan to exempt some illegal aliens from deportation is going over poorly with @realDonaldTrump’s supporters.That’s an understatement. — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter)

June 15, 2025

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins needs to go.Calling

supporters "grifters" for pushing back against exceptions for employers

who hire illegals in the farm, hospitality and leisure industries is a

major slap in the face.Insulting your base because you got

called out is not… — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash)

June 16, 2025

And of course, (to borrow from Jefferson Airplane), when the truth is found to be lies, and all the joy within you dies, where do Republican goofs run shelter?

R and D are the same. No point in voting or donating to these corrupt

people. I am so very disappointed with President Trump, my trust in him

began to diminish when he publicly used and humiliated Elon, the only true

friend he had. Everyone else around him want something, power,… — Maria Gray (@mariagray239)

June 15, 2025

That old, reliable Both Sides Do It panic room.

