Monica Crowley Engages In Orwellian Projection, Says Harris Having 'Breakdown'

Monica Crowley, a Trump campaign surrogate and Project 2025 contributor, went on Real America's Voice to deliver a two-minute alternate reality version of Kamala Harris, claiming the VP is a hysterical drug addict, who is mentally ill and having a nervous breakdown. Projection much?

This goes far beyond the usual attacks MAGAts make against liberals.

We are supposedly destroying America because we are Marxist, socialist, communist, anti- American flag burners who force your children to change genders after they use the litter box in their classrooms.

Aleister Crowley would be proud of this rant.

CROWLEY: But you have to understand, she is the sitting vice president of the United States. She is the presidential nominee of the Democrat Party.

And she is out there acting like a complete lunatic.

Guys, this is really serious. And I wish I didn't have to say this, but you come to War Room for the truth.

You come for accurate, honest analysis. And I'm gonna give it to you here.

I'm a woman, I've been a woman my entire life. And I'm looking at Kamala Harris, and I'm seeing hysteria. Now I know you're not supposed to say that because it goes back to the Victorian era of women and hysteria and fainting and the vapors and all of that.

But I'm telling you right now, something is not right with this woman. There have been rumors and allegations, and I have no idea if they're true, that there's some sort of substance abuse issue with her.

Again, I have no idea.

But what I see when she's out there is I see a woman perhaps having a nervous breakdown.

And I'm not joking about that. I mean, nervous breakdowns, mental illness, all of these issues are very serious.

And there are so many Americans who are suffering with these kinds of issues.

And we pray for them and hope for them every single day. But that doesn't mean somebody suffering from something like this should be President of the United States.

So while we all roll these clips and point and laugh and stare and roll our eyes and go, oh my God, there's something much more serious with this woman going on.

I'm not a medical doctor.

I do have a PhD, but it's in foreign affairs, not medicine.

So I can't sit here and diagnose her.

But I can tell you what my gut is telling me.