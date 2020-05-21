Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

Mike Pompeo Is Having A Bad Week

But he's depending on the fruit fly memory of the media to get away with it.
By Tengrain
13 hours ago by Frances Langum
Views:

[Above: Mike Pompeo doesn't want to talk about 'personnel issues' now that the Inspector General, whose job it was to investigate his job performance, has been "you're fired"-ed by Orange Julius? How very cover-up of you, Mike! -- eds]

New revelations of our very shouty, End-Times enthusiast top diplomat Mike Pompeo’s corruption are coming at us fast and furious (no cars, no trademark violations, amirite?):

Pompeo’s elite taxpayer-funded dinners raise new concerns

“As federal workers file out of the State Department at the end of a Washington workday, an elite group is often just arriving in the marbled, flag-lined lobby: Billionaire CEOs, Supreme Court justices, political heavyweights and ambassadors arrive in evening attire as they’re escorted by private elevator to dinner with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

“Until the coronavirus shut them down in March, the gatherings were known as ‘Madison Dinners’ — elaborate, unpublicized affairs that Pompeo and his wife, Susan Pompeo, began in 2018 and held regularly in the historic Diplomatic Reception Rooms on the government’s dime.

State Department officials involved in the dinners said they had raised concerns internally that the events were essentially using federal resources to cultivate a donor and supporter base for Pompeo’s political ambitions — complete with extensive contact information that gets sent back to Susan Pompeo’s personal email address. The officials and others who attended discussed the dinners on condition of anonymity.”

 

Axios morning email thingie tells us about who was invited:

  • 14% were diplomats or foreign officials … 30% work in politics/government … 29% were corporate … 23% were in media or entertainment.
  • 39% of the media figures were from Fox News.
  • Every House or Senate member was a Republican.

Why it matters: This is an additional target for the Hill after Friday’s firing of State’s inspector general.

Watch for Pompeo and the rest of the 4th Reich to try to spin this as outreach, but it pretty clearly is inside the box campaigning for 2024 and Wee the Peeple paid the tab. You don’t do outreach to Fox News.

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal

More C&L Coverage

Documents Corroborate Lev Parnas Account

Documents Corroborate Lev Parnas Account

The president’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani was engaged in a sleazy operation in Ukraine that appears to be linked to a lot more shady activities in this Ukraine gambit than we knew.
Jan 17, 2020
By digby

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us