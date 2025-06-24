Mark Levin Bashes Steve Bannon: 'A Disgusting Fraud'

The MAGA cult is at each other's throats and it's wonderful.
By John AmatoJune 24, 2025

Fox News host Mark Levin, an unabashed Iranian warmonger, is on the attack against Tucker Carlson, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Steve Bannon.

War with Iran is not amusing, not one bit. Republican civil war, on the other hand? Grab the popcorn.

Levin thinks the anti-hawk Republicans are frauds for not wanting Trump to bomb Iranian nuclear facilities and bring us into a new Middle East war.

On the one hand, we have isolationists and pro-Putin assets, and on the other hand, we have warmongers of the worst kind.

Bannon takes offense!

BANNON: And what are they doing? They're going to the floor of the Senate. President Trump, I just hope you understand the great unmasking.

Now you know exactly, well, you're sitting there trying to negotiate a deal. Trying to negotiate a deal. See what he's doing. See what that little jackal's doing.

Just like you're trying to get something done in Ukraine, and he's stirring it up. He's stirring it up.

And look at Levin.

Calling you out on his, on his, on Twitter. Well, you're trying to do it. Because they knew you were working on something. You knew, they knew that you were trying to get the guns laid down. Just like in World War I. The 11th day of the 11th month, the 11th hour, right? Remember that?

These hyenas, they're jackals. They're jackals. They feed off death and destruction.

What Levin and these guys did in Ukraine, and Fox did in Ukraine.

All these creeps promoted conspiracy after conspiracy to get Felon 45 re-elected.

They deserve each other while America suffers.

Levine has been fighting with 'Jewish space laser' QAnon Klan Mom Marjorie Taylor Greene

Marge is demanding that Fox News fire Levin immediately.

To Democratic leaders during the impending Republican Civil War
Just Shut Up
Let them fight
Your job is fan the flames
Your job is to focus on what you can do
Trump faction
Musk faction
Bannon faction
Everybody die faction
Not insane faction
Let them fight
They aren't on our side
Make them suffer

Russ (@pappyparki.bsky.social) 2025-06-04T16:15:39.754Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon