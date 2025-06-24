Mark Levin Bashes Steve Bannon: 'A Disgusting Fraud'

Fox News host Mark Levin, an unabashed Iranian warmonger, is on the attack against Tucker Carlson, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Steve Bannon.

War with Iran is not amusing, not one bit. Republican civil war, on the other hand? Grab the popcorn.

Levin thinks the anti-hawk Republicans are frauds for not wanting Trump to bomb Iranian nuclear facilities and bring us into a new Middle East war.

On the one hand, we have isolationists and pro-Putin assets, and on the other hand, we have warmongers of the worst kind.

Bannon takes offense!

BANNON: And what are they doing? They're going to the floor of the Senate. President Trump, I just hope you understand the great unmasking. Now you know exactly, well, you're sitting there trying to negotiate a deal. Trying to negotiate a deal. See what he's doing. See what that little jackal's doing. Just like you're trying to get something done in Ukraine, and he's stirring it up. He's stirring it up. And look at Levin. Calling you out on his, on his, on Twitter. Well, you're trying to do it. Because they knew you were working on something. You knew, they knew that you were trying to get the guns laid down. Just like in World War I. The 11th day of the 11th month, the 11th hour, right? Remember that? These hyenas, they're jackals. They're jackals. They feed off death and destruction. What Levin and these guys did in Ukraine, and Fox did in Ukraine.

All these creeps promoted conspiracy after conspiracy to get Felon 45 re-elected.

They deserve each other while America suffers.

Steve Bannon, a disgusting fraud.



Nobody gives a sh*t about what you, Bannon, a confessed and convicted fraudster has to say. You’re a liar. You cheated how many people? At bottom, you’re a certified disgusting fraud. And it shows every time you open your big mouth.



You…

Levine has been fighting with 'Jewish space laser' QAnon Klan Mom Marjorie Taylor Greene

MTG, God are you stupid. And you keep banging your head against the wall. Thankfully, POTUS ignored you and hit the Iranian nuclear sites. You seem very upset about it. I'm not going away. You're on my radar.

Marge is demanding that Fox News fire Levin immediately.

This is extremely sick and disturbing. Please read to the end.



Mark, you have the exact same tone and language that the psychopaths use that send me death threats every single day.



You should be fired from Fox News. And shame on Fox if they condone this.



Let me introduce you… https://t.co/twsWLwkQU3 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 24, 2025