Annie Asks You - maybe courage is contagious;

Earthbound Misfit - Trump says we’re at war with Iran;

First Draft - We’re Looking For The Guy Who Did This

Slacktivist - the future’s not ours to see;

We Hunted the Mammoth - The Pill makes women horny for girly-men.

Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with ‘for MBRU' in the subject line).