The Editorial Board: "Make America healthy again" means kill the sick.

Resilient Again: Les Misérables, a little moral philosophy, and the immigration protests.

Horizons: Correcting some bad political commentary.

Informed Comment: Seeking food in Gaza must not be a death sentence.

Greater Good: How do we find the good in a bad situation?

This installment by Batocchio. E-mail tips to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.