Nominee Bove ‘Can’t Recall’ Telling DOJ To Say ‘FU’ To Courts

Thank goodness Sen. Adam Schiff nailed the nauseating corruptness of Emil Bove, Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, currently a deputy attorney general and now nominee to a federal appeals court. As Schiff pointed out in a previous video, Bove is almost certainly being set up for a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court as well.

We can hope that Schiff’s questioning nipped that latter promotion in the bud. At the very least it highlighted what a slimy liar Bove is.

Schiff began his questioning in Wednesday’s confirmation hearing by asking about a whistleblower’s allegations that, among other things, Bove instructed DOJ lawyers to tell the courts “fuck you.” Schiff reminded Bove that he was under oath, then asked, “Did you say anything of that kind?”

“Senator, I have no recollection of saying anything of that kind,” Bove dodged.

Schiff had a great follow-up.: “Wouldn’t you recall, Mr. Bove, if you said or suggested during a meeting with Justice Department lawyers that maybe they should consider telling the court ‘Fuck you?’ It seems to me that would be something you’d remember unless that’s the kind of thing you say frequently.”

Bova started wriggling. “Well, “I’ve certainly said things encouraging litigators at the department to fight hard for valid positions that we have to take in defense.”

“And have you frequently suggested that they say ‘fuck you’ and ignore court orders?” Schiff pressed. Is that also something you frequently do such you might not remember doing it in this occasion?”

“No,” Bove began.

“So did you or did you not make those comments?” Schiff continued.

Bove now stalled. “Which comments, Senator?”

“You really need me to repeat it?” Schiff “asked.” Then he again asked, using the expletive again, whether Bove had suggested that DOJ tell courts “fuck you” and ignore orders.

Bove used wiggle words. “I did not suggest that there would be any need to consider, um, ignoring court orders. At the point of that meeting there were no court orders to discuss.”

“Well, did you suggest telling the courts, ‘fuck you,’ in any manner?” Schiff began.

“I don’t recall,” Bove repeated.

“You just don’t remember,” Schiff said, with obvious skepticism.

Shiff moved on to question allegations from the whistleblower that Bove wanted deportation planes to take off in spite of a judicial order to the contrary.

Again, Bove tried and failed to wiggle out. Then he claimed not to recall. “I don’t recall the specific words that I used.”

Again, Schiff made it clear how obviously dishonest this answer was. “Wouldn’t you recall saying that if you had instructed that the planes needed to take off no matter what, including whether the court ordered otherwise?” he asked, “You wouldn’t remember that?”

Bove claimed there had been no court order (despite having just said he didn’t recall his “specific words”).

Schiff did a great job of destroying Bove there, too. He asked that the committee be provided notes on the subject.

“I defer to the committee and to the executive branch,” Bove replied.

Schiff also demolished Bove over allegations of a quid pro quo when the DOJ dismissed corruption charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

I highly recommend watching the entire video and sharing it.