OANN Cult Fires MAGA Reporter For Criticizing Hegseth

Pro-MAGA Pentagon reporter Gabrielle Cuccia, from One American News said she was fired from the Pro-Trump MAGA network because she criticized Pete Hegseth for restricting access to reporters in the Pentagon.

In a cult, dissent is never allowed.

The Independent's Justin Baragona reports, that the "self-described “MAGA girl” who served as One America News’ chief Pentagon correspondent, says the far-right network fired her after she criticized Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s war against the press.

In a blistering Substack post, Cuccia – who served in the first Trump administration – tore into the Pentagon for limiting media access and blasted Hegseth for not holding one press briefing since taking over as the head of the Defense Department. Specifically, she took issue with the agency closing off portions of the Pentagon that had previously always been open to reporters. “He claims it’s to ‘reduce the opportunity for in-person inadvertent or unauthorized disclosures.’ But let’s be honest — since January, the real leaks from the Pentagon haven’t come from the press. They’ve come from Hegseth’s own team and other senior officials,” she wrote.

OANN, which was de-platformed over 2020 election fraud lies, has refused to comment on Cuccia's post.

This usually doesn't extend to the MAGA cult propaganda media outlets.

Cuccia is proud of the many odious beliefs she holds, but I use her as an example that even if you consider yourself a MAGA Girl, any deviation at all from the MAGA cult is cause for expulsion.

Unfortunately, we are governed by the same fucking cult.

The country will not survive another cult member running the show and Trump's poll numbers are sinking fast.

That' bodes well for some sort of sanity returning.