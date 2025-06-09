Old Man Trips On Plane Steps, Media Calls For Resignation

Ha ha, just kidding! He's a REPUBLICAN.
By Susie MadrakJune 9, 2025

I'm sure any minute the media will be calling for elderly man's removal as president! Via The Daily Beast:

The pressures of the presidency and a very public feud with former “First Buddy” Elon Musk appear to be tripping up Donald Trump.

The MAGA president was captured by C-Span tripping up the stairs to Air Force One on Sunday en route to Camp David, where he will meet “a lot of people, including generals... and admirals.”

Trump took a moment to take questions from waiting reporters, who asked him about sending troops into California to respond to intensifying protests across Los Angeles in response to ICE raids in the area.

Loyal support animal Marco Rubio was quick to cover up his master's weakness by also tripping as he accompanied him on a leash. "Good boy," Trump reassured him.

