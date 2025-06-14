Ron DeSantis Reminds People It's Okay To Drive Into Crowds Of Protesters

We have so many Republican officials giving their blessing to political violence, we hardly mention it anymore.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis just went out of his way to remind drivers in his state they will not be held liable if they hit protesters blocking roadways when they are "fearful for their lives." Via The Hill:

“If you’re driving on one of those streets and a mob comes and surrounds your vehicle and threatens you, you have a right to flee for your safety, and so if you drive off and you hit one of these people, that’s their fault for impinging on you,” DeSantis told podcaster Dave Rubin in an episode of “The Rubin Report” released Wednesday night. “You don’t have to sit there and just be a sitting duck and let the mob grab you out of your car and drag you through the streets.”

DeSantis makes it clear that even if it wasn't especially threatening, officials will look the other way.

And then there's this douchebag, Sheriff Wayne Ivey from Brevard County: