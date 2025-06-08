Ruth Ben-Ghiat Explains What A Dictatorship Is And Many Other Questions

C&L readers are very smart, but this was a fun discussion.
By John AmatoJune 8, 2025

Wired has a great series with excellent guests that spend a lo of time answering important questions on different topics from readers.

Professor and authoritarianism scholar Ruth Ben-Ghiat joins WIRED to answer the internet's burning questions about dictators and fascism. Why do people support dictators? How do dictators come to power? What's the difference between a dictatorship, an autocracy, and authoritarianism? What are the most common personality traits found in tyrants and dictators?

You can find many of Trump's traits embedded in her answers.

Open thread.

Discussion

