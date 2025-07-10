Trump's Full 'I Know Nothing!' On Ukraine Munitions Pause

Donald Trump was put on the spot Wednesday and started babbling uncontrollably after the NY Times' Shawn McCreesh asked him how it feels to be left out of the loop on such an important decision.

Can you imagine if Joe Biden had said he had no idea why a weapons shipment to Ukraine was halted?

Trump isn't used to an actual follow up question that has important implications to the US and the world, so he when he was forced to answer, he turned into Lou Costello.

MCCREESH: Sir, yesterday, you said that you were not sure who ordered the munitions halted to Ukraine. Have you since been able to figure that out? TRUMP: Well, I haven't thought about it because we're looking at Ukraine right now and munitions. But I have, no I have not gone into it.

Trump didn't bother to find out how that major snafu happened. Nice, now the disassembling begins.

MCCREESH:What does it say that such a big decision could be made inside your government without you knowing? TRUMP: I would know if a decision was made. I will know. I'll be the first to know. In fact, most likely, I'd give the order, but I haven't done that.

Huh? Trump would know if a decision was made, but he didn't know since the decision was made without him.

Let's bring it home. He said he'd know first! In fact, he'd know because he'd have given the order. But he didn't give the order. So who knows?

So, does he know? You, know?

Pete Hegseth is the likely culprit or at least scapegoat for this f*ck up.

On Tuesday, CNN's Kaitlin Collins embarrassed him and today it was Shawn McCreesh.