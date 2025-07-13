Entitled B*tch Sneers At Laid Off State Dept Workers

On Friday, 1,300 employees of the US State Department were laid off from their jobs for no other reason that the Felonious administrations incompetence and maliciousness.

As the laid off workers were carrying their few personal possessions out the door, their colleagues and coworkers applauded and cheered for them as an act of respect, admiration and thanks for their years of service.

But there always must be at least one ass in every crowd, and on Friday, that ass was Meghan McCain:

One thing I never realized until I moved to the DC area is the absolutely insane amount of people who think they are entitled to a job in government - forever. It is part of the rot in DC and they need a reality check about how the actual world works.

McCain, as everyone knows, the self-entitled slob who went through life living off of her daddy's name. Her father, the late Sen. John McCain, served for 22 years in the US Navy and then another 35 years in Congress and the Senate. McCain is also heir to her mother's fortune (estimated to be as high as $400 million). And her husband, Ben Domenech, is worth $2 million.

To be fair, the entitled and completely self-unaware McCain girl did accomplish one thing - being a stain on her father's legacy.