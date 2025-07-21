Even Scott Bessent Doesn't Believe What Scott Bessent Just Said

Former President Barack Obama was tasked with leading the country through the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression, and he succeeded, thereby bequeathing a thriving economy to his successor, Donald J. Trump. However, Trump ran the economy into the ground, handing his successor, Joe Biden, a challenging situation. Now, Trump was once again handed a healthy economy, so prices are rising, and we're seeing negative GDP growth. Wash, rinse, repeat.

But, to hear Trump's Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, tell it, Presidents Obama and Biden were "not as economically sophisticated as President Trump." That's the same Trump who bankrupted casinos.

"Well, you know, Joe, I think the problem with stories like this is, I'm not sure who the leaker was, but the problem with leakers is they only have partial information," he said, referring to the news that Trump was considering firing Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

"And I think the other problem, too, is that newspapers like "The Wall Street Journal" are not used to a high-functioning executive president," he said out loud. "They are used to, you know, perhaps President Biden, perhaps President Obama, who was not as economically sophisticated as President Trump."

"President Trump solicits a whole range of opinions and then makes a decision," he added. "So, he takes a lot of inputs, and at the end of the day, it's his decision, just as it was his decision on Iran. And look at the tremendous success there. Look at the tremendous success at the border. And that is what a great executive looks like."

Officials in the Trump administration are like villainous cartoon characters. Bessent's remarks were very Dear Leader-ish, and he's falling in line with the rest while demeaning former Presidents to prop up the dumbest motherfucker ever to hold office.