Fox News Host Smacks Down Guest: Trump's MAGA 'Betrayal' Drives Epstein Coverage

Fox News host Howard Kurtz pushed back on network contributor Ben Domenech after he slammed the media coverage of President Donald Trump's Jeffrey Epstein scandal.
By David EdwardsJuly 20, 2025

Fox News host Howard Kurtz pushed back on network contributor Ben Domenech after he slammed the media coverage of President Donald Trump's Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

During a Sunday panel, Domenech complained that the media were wrongly linking Trump's friendship with Epstein to his refusal to release documents about the accused sex trafficker.

"I think that one of the critical aspects of this that is being exploited currently is that they are combining these two stories in a way that we do not have the justifiable facts and reporting to say is actually the case," the Fox News panelist said. "And that to me is the thing that is irresponsible about the way that this coverage has been related... And that's irresponsible, and it's not something that I think is appropriate."

Kurtz interrupted: "But Ben, we knew that at one time, before he disowned him, Donald Trump was friendly with Jeffrey Epstein."

"I think what's driving the coverage, and feel free to disagree with this, is a sense of betrayal, fairly or unfairly, by Trump's own loyalists, by his own MAGA backers," the Fox News host added.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon