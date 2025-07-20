Fox News Host Smacks Down Guest: Trump's MAGA 'Betrayal' Drives Epstein Coverage

Fox News host Howard Kurtz pushed back on network contributor Ben Domenech after he slammed the media coverage of President Donald Trump's Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

During a Sunday panel, Domenech complained that the media were wrongly linking Trump's friendship with Epstein to his refusal to release documents about the accused sex trafficker.

"I think that one of the critical aspects of this that is being exploited currently is that they are combining these two stories in a way that we do not have the justifiable facts and reporting to say is actually the case," the Fox News panelist said. "And that to me is the thing that is irresponsible about the way that this coverage has been related... And that's irresponsible, and it's not something that I think is appropriate."

Kurtz interrupted: "But Ben, we knew that at one time, before he disowned him, Donald Trump was friendly with Jeffrey Epstein."

"I think what's driving the coverage, and feel free to disagree with this, is a sense of betrayal, fairly or unfairly, by Trump's own loyalists, by his own MAGA backers," the Fox News host added.