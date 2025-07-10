Gretchen Carlson Suggests Comey Helped Trump Win 2016 Election

The Trump administration is "investigating" James Comey. And it's definitely to distract the public from the Epstein cover-up.

In an attempt to deflect from the pedophile in the White House for refusing to allow Pam Bondi to release the Epstein files, Kash Patel and the FBI have opened an investigation into James Comey and John Brennan over Putin helping Trump get elected in 2016. Comey and Brennan are scapegoats. — Bill Madden (@maddenifico.bsky.social) 2025-07-09T01:43:00.224Z

Small kudos to Gretchen Carlson on CNN for actually remembering the tremendous help James Comey was to the Trump campaign in 2016. Comey announced that Hillary Clinton was under criminal investigation mere weeks before Election Day 2016. Another "but her emails" "investigation" that came to nothing, except convincing enough swing voters to pick Trump.

GRETCHEN CARLSON: This is something they campaigned on, but really we only hear that and see that through the social media influencers who are MAGA, right? And they can't even agree on a lot of these different controversies right now. But I do think it's interesting also to point out that Jim Comey is somebody who you could argue actually helped Trump win the election in 2016, because he's the one who started and opened the investigation back into the Hillary Clinton emails right before the election, which was not a positive thing for her. So I think it's interesting now that the tables have turned. I mean, Trump has not liked Comey for a very long time, but one could argue that he actually helped Trump win the election the first time around. If you ask most Democrats about Jim Comey, they certainly agree that he was very important in Hillary Clinton's defeat.

It's good for Gretchen Carlson to actually remember the past, but let's also admit this new "Comey investigation" is to distract from the Epstein cover-up.



Frances Langum contributed to this post.