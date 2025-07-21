John Oliver Rebrands Minor League Team As 'Moon Mammoths'

I love John Oliver's sense of whimsey!
By Susie MadrakJuly 21, 2025

What a great story. I hope they decide to keep the name! Via MLB.com:

ERIE, Pa. -- George Moon has to be the only person in history who scuba dove and discovered … a Minor League Baseball team.

It was 34 years ago this summer. Moon, a resident of nearby Summit Township, was exploring the depths of Lake Pleasant when he came upon a nearly three-foot-long bone.

“I thought it was a dinosaur bone,” he said. “But we ended up getting a hold of [professor] Jude Kirkpatrick from Gannon University, and he set us straight that it would have been a mastodon or a mammoth scapula.”

That’s how the Moon Mammoth was born.

And on Saturday at UPMC Park, it finally had something akin to a birthday party, hosted by Double-A Erie and its special guest, comedian John Oliver, whose wild idea to (temporarily) rebrand the SeaWolves as the Moon Mammoths came to life.

Wearing the black-and-purple Moon Mammoths jersey and hat designed by his “Last Week Tonight” staff, the HBO star threw out a ceremonial first pitch -- caught by Moon (well, actually, dropped, if we’re being honest … but at least he didn’t drop that bone back in 1991) -- prior to Erie’s 6-5 loss to the Chesapeake Baysox.

Happy Moon Mammoths Day www.mlb.com/news/john-ol...

Sam Dykstra (@samdykstramilb.bsky.social) 2025-07-19T20:10:45.217Z

As part of a piece on Minor League Baseball, Last Week Tonight rebranded the Erie SeaWolves as the Moon Mammoths. John Oliver was at the first game, handing out Moon Pies.

Vulture (@vulture.com) 2025-07-21T04:25:45.951Z

Getting ready for the debut of the Moon Mammoths!

Andrew Nelson (@ninesnorth.bsky.social) 2025-07-19T21:15:06.272Z

