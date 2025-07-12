MAGA Dad Denied Entry To US After Trip To Canada

"I was definitely all for 'Make America Great Again,' and having a strong, unified country, and a bright future for my five American children, but now I feel a little differently," he said. I bet he does.

As for Landry, he's now worried he may end up spending the rest of his life in Canada. "I might end up spending the rest of my life in Canada. Who knows if I'll ever have the right to reenter the United States at this point?"

Oh well.

Source: NBC Boston

A New Hampshire man is not being allowed to return home after taking a family trip to Canada. Chris Landry is a legal U.S. resident and has lived in the Granite State since he was 3 years old. He has a partner, five children and a job in manufacturing. He was stopped Sunday at the border in Houlton, Maine, while returning from a family vacation. "They pulled me aside and started questioning me about my past convictions in New Hampshire," Landry told NBC10 Boston. Three hours later, the 46-year-old was told he couldn't come home, despite having a green card and being a legal U.S. resident. "They denied me reentry and said, 'Don't come back or we will detain you,' and the only way for me to get back in was to see an immigration judge," he told NBC10 Boston from New Brunswick.

So, what did Landry do that was so awful that they denied him entry?

In 2004 and 2007, Landry faced charges of marijuana possession and driving with a suspended license, but he says he's had no criminal record since then. He was given a suspended sentence and paid his fines. "I never thought that that would threaten my status as a resident of the United States," he said.

Uh huh...And their "reasoning"?

U.S. Customs and Border Protection told NBC10 Boston, "Possessing a green card is a privilege, not a right, and under our nation's laws, our government has the authority to revoke a green card if our laws are broken and abused. Lawful Permanent Residents presenting at a U.S. port of entry with previous criminal convictions may be subject to mandatory detention and/or may be asked to provide additional documentation to be set up for an immigration hearing."

As for Landry, he seems to have soured on the whole Trump thing a bit. So much so, he's now trying to get some state Democrats from New Hampshire to help him out.

"I was definitely all for 'Make America Great Again,' and having a strong, unified country, and a bright future for my five American children, but now I feel a little differently," he said. "I've been torn from my family. My life has been disregarded completely."

So it goes.

A pretty good cartoon that captures his plight.