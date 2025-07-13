A Mass Murderer's Night Of Horror

Eight student nurses are brutally murdered on this day.
By John AmatoJuly 13, 2025

Before the FBI began profiling killers, Richard Speck committed a horrific mass murder crime in Chicago.

History.com:

On the night of July 13, 1966, eight student nurses are brutally murdered by Richard Speck at their group residence in Chicago, Illinois. Speck threatened the women with both a gun and a knife, tying each of them up while robbing their townhouse. Over the next several hours, Speck stabbed and strangled each of the young women throughout various rooms of the place. One young woman, Corazon Amurao, managed to escape with her life by hiding under a bed; Speck had lost count of his victims.

In the annals of unspeakable American crimes, this act by Richard Speak remains at the top.

