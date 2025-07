d r i f t g l a s s - stupid Watergate;

God’s Spies - Project Nectar: another Palantir special;

Slacktivist - a lady stands in a harbor for what we believe;

The Brad Blog - Superman is the story of America, so of course MAGA hates it;

The Intercept - ICE lawyers are hiding their names in immigration court.

Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with ‘for MBRU' in the subject line).