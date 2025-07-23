Proud Nazi Is Sad That He Lost His Job After Going On Viral Debate Show

Declaring you are a proud fascist, Nazi, Holocaust-denying douchebag is not a great career move. A potato head-looking incel who goes by the name "Connor" is in the Finding Out part of this story. And a wonderful story it is.

This guy reminds me of white bread covered in mayonnaise left outside in the hot sun for a full day and then covered with expired cottage cheese. And that is my most generous description of his personality.

He joined Mehdi Hasan on a show (?) called Jubilee "Surrounded" series where someone sits in the center of a room at a table and debates 20 people of opposing views (who literally surround the person while sitting on 1980s rec center folding metal chairs). It is gloomy and weird.

So this guy, "Connor". He was...strange. Every time he said something offensive, he would smirk his weird little smirk as he said it.

'Yes, I am a Nazi" (smirk).

"Holocaust is fake" (smirk, eyes twinkling).

He is the kind of the guy who would get turned down by a girl and then throw a drink at her. Or try to drug her. Or actually drug her and then assault her and tell her it was her fault.

Ok, so what he said:

When asked if Trump is violating the Constitution, Connor said: “I don’t really care, to be quite frankly. Quite frankly, there are a lot of legal processes that are enabling criminals and bad people to fully enact their will in this country in the name of the Constitution. So quite frankly, if Trump is anti-Constitution, good, and I think he should go further.”

He then QUOTED Nazi theorist Carl Schmitt.

When asked about how he felt about Nazis, he said: “Well, they persecuted the church a little bit. I’m not a fan of that.”

Mehdi then asked him if he was a "little bit more than a far-right Republican.“

Connor replied (smirking) “Hey, what can I say?”

Mehdi said: “I think you can say, ‘I’m a fascist."

Connor, not blinking an eye, said “Yeah, I am."

Medhi then stopped him and said: “I don’t debate fascists.”

At another point Connor said he believes in “autocracy” and said “I, frankly, don’t care being called a Nazi at all."

(Note: He said the word "frankly" a lot. Is he dating someone named Frank? Who is Frank Lee? Who uses the word "frankly" 5+ times in a few minutes?)

Welp, Connor is learning that outing yourself on camera as a proud fascist is not the best career move, because he has now lost his job.

He has set up a fundraiser on the Christian alternative to GoFundMe which is called GiveSendGo...because this type of campaign would not be allowed on GoFundMe.

Trump will probably make him the Ambassador to something or hire him to run the DOJ Civil Rights Office (wait, didn't he get rid of that?)